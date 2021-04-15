Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted for attempted second-degree murder

NEW IBERIA, La (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

Christian Baez, 19, of New Iberia, fired a weapon toward a vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend, two other individuals, and an infant child on Wednesday night.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Christian Baez for four counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christian Baez is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Investigations (BOI) at 337-369-3711 or Crimestoppers at 337-364-TIPS.