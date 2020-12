IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) An overnight shooting in Iberia Parish has left one person dead, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katherine Breaux said the shooting happened on Sugar Oaks Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Breaux did not release any additional information on the shooting including the victim’s identity, if any suspects are in custody or what led to the shooting.

More information is expected to be released later in the day Sunday.