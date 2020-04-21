Iberia Parish School System offers tentative dates for high school graduations

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Iberia Parish School System has announced tentative dates for its high school graduations.

According to information released Monday, district graduations have been set for the week of July 13 – 17, 2020.

More details and information will be forthcoming as state and local governments provide guidance for gatherings in the coming months, the school system announced.

Additional information such as grade computations and TOPS information was also released.

That information can be found, here