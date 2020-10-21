Iberia Parish residents question why FEMA assistance hasn’t been extended

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Iberia Parish residents are wondering why is Vermilion Parish eligible for extended FEMA assistance and they are not.

Prescott Marshall, Iberia Parish director of emergency management, says he’s often asked this question. He says although Iberia Parish and Vermilion Parish are nearby, damages in Vermilion Parish are considered more severe than in Iberia Parish.

“What’s different is FEMA said the totality of this parish, the totality of their damages rises to the level FEMA recognizes,” he said. “So Vermilion clearly has the kind of damage, the kind of debris, the kind of impact that rises to the level where FEMA and the federal government says this parish needs federal assistance.”

He says although Iberia parish has yet to receive any extended FEMA assistance there is still a possibility the parish will become eligible.

“What the governor’s office of homeland security is doing right now is working with FEMA to show FEMA, look at these other parishes that weren’t in the initial presidential disaster declaration,” Marshall said. “Look at the level of damage they have. We recommend you, the federal government, that they also be included to be may eligible for these expanded categories of federal assistance. “