Iberia Parish residents asked to report storm damage

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Iberia Parish residents and business owners are being asked to report home and business damages from Hurricane Laura to the Iberia Parish Government.

The information collected will be reported to FEMA to determine if this area meets the threshold for FEMA assistance, parish president M. Larry Richard said.

Residents or businesses with home damage should call 337-492-5451 as soon as possible.

Be prepared to provide the following information: