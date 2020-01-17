Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Iberia Parish president plans to improve infrastructure and bring in more business during second term

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW IBERA, La. (KLFY)- Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard officially started his second term Monday.

Richard has a long list of goals and plans, but one of his top priorities is improving infrastructure.

“We’re going to have to invest in ourselves to get the infrastructure we need,” Richard said.

During Richard’s first term, he focused on improving the parish’s draining system.

“Some of the channels we cleaned in Iberia haven’t been cleaned in 30, 40 years,” Richard told News 10.

Hundreds of miles of water channels were cleaned to prevent flooding.

Richard said he’s now shifting his efforts to improving roads.

“In 2019, I had $200,000 to buy road materials for 400 miles of roads,” Richard said.

He says that’s not enough to buy materials and do the improvements.

During his second term, Richard said he’ll work on securing royalty funds and funds from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, or GOMESA, to pay for infrastructure and coastal projects.

“I would like to, when a company comes here, show them an area that’s ready to go. I mean really, really ready to go. We have some areas like that in Iberia Parish, but we’re trying to get more,” Richard said.

Richard believes making these improvements will really help the business community flourish.

“We’re gonna do what we have to do to bring opportunities to the people of Iberia Parish. We want our children to have opportunities in Iberia Parish,” Richard said.

He also has plans to dredge the Port of Iberia to allow larger equipment to get through the navigation channel, therefore, bringing more business to Iberia Parish.

Richard said these projects only scratch the surface of everything he has planned for 2020 and the years to come.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
15 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
59°F Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories