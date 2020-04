IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Cars lined the parking lot at the Belle Teche nursing home Saturday as Jacob Leblanc, the pastor at Our Savior’s Church in New Iberia, offered prayers to its residents.

With mask and gloves on, Leblanc and members of the congregation prayed with the residents outside.

For those who could not be outside, the prayer service was streamed LIVE on Facebook and played inside the nursing home.