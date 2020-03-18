Iberia Parish officials declare local emergency, limit access to public facilities

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Iberia Parish government officials are taking precautions to keep residents safe from the Coronavirus.

“Iberia Parish government is currently facing the threat of emergency conditions from the potential spread of the virus,” Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said.

Although no Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Iberia Parish, Parish President Larry Richard says immediate emergency action is necessary.

“Effective at 2:00 [Tuesday], we have a declaration for a local emergency for Iberia Parish,” Richard said.

Richard says there will be changes at the parish recreation department, library and government buildings.

Library employees will continue working, but Richard said they are limiting access to the public.

“The same thing is going to work with our parks. All of the parks, as of now, all of the events at the parks are postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date,” Richard told News 10. “We will not have any gatherings of more than 50 people anywhere in Iberia Parish.

Since the Iberia Parish Courthouse houses offices for elected officials, the Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s office, and the Clerk of Court, Richard says they will minimize public access.

Residents can enter the building to pay taxes and bills, only if they cannot be mailed.

Richard also said some government employees will be working from home.

“It’s a lot that’s going on. It’s constantly changing, and we, in Iberia Parish, are going to do everything we can to follow the guidance of our state government,” Richard said.