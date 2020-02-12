Live Now
Iberia Parish man pleads guilty in crash that killed pregnant woman, 1-year-old boy

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) 26-year-old Dylan Leblanc pleaded guilty Wednesday in an Iberia Parish District Court to eight crimes resulting from a 2018 deadly two-vehicle crash that killed a mother, her unborn child, and a 1-year-old boy.

According to 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhe, Leblanc was captured on video driving recklessly prior to losing control of his truck and crossing the center, striking an oncoming car.

Inside that car was Abbie Sinitiere and three juveniles.

Sinitiere lost her life in the crash as did her 1-year-old son. Police also confirmed that Sinitiere was pregnant at the time of the crash.

Two other juveniles inside the car survived, but had to be hospitalized for months.

Charges for Leblanc include two counts vehicular homicide, third degree deticide, first degree vehicular negligent injury of four and aggravated obstruction of justice.

His sentencing date for May 11, 2020 and he faces up to 100 years in prison on the charges.

