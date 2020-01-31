Live Now
Iberia Parish man convicted of molestation of a juvenile

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A 62-year-old man was convicted of molestation of a juvenile following a week-long jury trial in Iberia Parish, according to the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Peter Derouen’s conviction comes after a November 2015 investigation from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office into a sexual assault of a juvenile.

According to the DA’s office, the 12-year-old victim testified that while she was at her grandmother’s house, Derouen raped her. The victim also told the court that Derouen had been inappropriately touching her since she was 8 years old.

He will be sentenced on April 13, 2020.

