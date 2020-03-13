Iberia Parish Jail closed to all visitors due to COVID-19

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced it has stopped all visitation and public services in accordance with the guidelines give by the Department of Corrections.

Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal said he has “implemented measures to monitor all incoming prisoners and will take all measures possible to help prevent the jail population from being exposed to COVID-19.”

Anyone needing to access the jail will have to follow the specific instructions of the correctional staff or be denied entry. Sheriff Ackal said he hopes the public will understand the precautions that have been taken.