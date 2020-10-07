Iberia Parish issues voluntary evacuation notice

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Residents of Iberia Parish are being asked to evacuate voluntarily as Hurricane Delta continues its march up the coast.

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard issued the voluntary evacuation order, starting immediately with mobile homes and those in low-lying areas along lakes, bayous, streams and drainage structures that have experienced flooding in the past.

“I am also encouraging all of our residents to check their emergency supplies, create a protective plan of action for their families and pets and continue to monitor Iberia PINS ( Parish Information Notification System) Richard said.

Richard said those who choose to remain behind may find themselves without power and unable to be rescued.