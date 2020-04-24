Iberia Parish eases restrictions on some businesses

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- For the last month, many businesses have been in a “gray area,” unsure if they should stay open or close.

On Friday, Iberia Parish officials announced that those “gray area” businesses can stay in business.

“I look forward to Iberia Parish getting back to normal as soon as possible. I pray that we lose no more lives to this virus,” Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said.

Richard says parish leaders decided it was time to allow some businesses in the community to re-open.

“We have a lot going on in Iberia parish, in our state and in our country, but I wanted to get here today to make some businesses aware that they do fall in the middle and they can open. But it’s totally up to the business owner,” Richard said.

Places of public amusement, all personal care and grooming businesses and malls will remain closed, however, businesses deemed necessary to keep the essential functions of the community operational can open.

“Grocery stores, dollar stores, convenience stores, big box stores, mechanic shops, tire stores, automotive parts stores, gulf courses, banks, financial institutions, lawn closing agencies, residential commercial and public works construction projects,” Richard said.

These business may re-open, but they must follow safe-shopping practices

Any businesses that do re-open must limit their staff to essential employees, and they cannot have more than 10 people inside at once, including employees.

People inside the businesses must also practice social distancing, remaining six feet apart.