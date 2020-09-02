Iberia Parish detectives searching for suspect who fired at home with AR-15

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public as they search for a man who allegedly opened fire on a home with a long gun.

It happened Monday, according to Sheriff Thomas Romero, at around 10:30 p.m.

Thomas said deputies responded to a residence in reference to a disturbance involving a gun, and while en route, were told that shots had been fired.

On arrival, the victim and several witnesses told detectives that J34-year-old-Jory Michael Hebert arrived at a home and began firing rounds with an AR-15 and threatening several people, Thomas said.

He then reportedly left the area in a 2018 or 2019 White Toyota Four Runner.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, Thomas said.

His charges include two counts aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts aggravated assault on a dating partner, and seven counts illegal use of weapons.

Thomas advised that Hebert should be considered armed and dangerous.