IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating Gase Owens who was reported as a runaway.

Owens was last seen Tuesday (March 21) at his home in the 600 block of L. Dubois Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, he is 15 years old, 5 ft. 11in. tall, and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

(IPSO)

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.