Iberia Parish curfew expires Wednesday

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Iberia Parish nightly curfew is set to expire Wednesday at 5 a.m.

A parish wide curfew from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. was issued in April for all of Iberia Parish residents including in Delcambre, Jeanerette, Loreauville and New Iberia.

Restrictions on hours of operation for stores, pharmacies and others business establishments will also be terminated as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Previous orders limited the hours of operation of all grocery stores, dollar stores, convenience stores and big box stores from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. only.