Iberia Parish council members give back portion of their salaries amid COVID-19

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- Four Iberia Parish council members are pledging to give a third of their salaries back to the parish amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say hopefully their efforts will save at least one person’s job.

“We’re just trying to be proactive and help out and do what we can to save somebody from

having to go home and tell their loves ones or their family that they lost their job today,” District 8 Councilman James Trahan, said.

Trahan is one of four Iberia Parish council members pledging to give a third of their salaries back to

their community.

District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin, District 9 Councilman Scott Ransonet and District 11 Councilman Brian Napier are doing the same.

“We figured if we could give back a little bit of what we make to try to save some of that from happening and at least one person’s job, it’ll be worth it,” Trahan said.

Iberia Parish council members say they receive $600 a month, so they’ll each be giving up about $200 every four weeks.

“We wanted to take and cut our own salary down voluntary to give back because nobody’s going to make us have to do it, but we’re just doing it on our own,” he told News 10.

Trahan says it may not seem like much, but that extra $800 a month in the parish’s general fund could make a huge difference down the road.

“Hopefully it’s going to salvage somebody’s job sooner or later or a pay cut or a service even to keep that going for the people of the parish,” he added.

He says he hope to see other government bodies follow in their footsteps.

“If we can take a small token and make it into something big where other people can contribute not only parish wide, but state wide, maybe even national wide and get everybody to try to help with what we’re going through and help everybody along the way,” Trahan said.

The four council members who have pledged to give a third of their salaries back say they plan to

continue doing so for the next six months.