Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Iberia Parish corrections deputy arrested for contraband conspiracy

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Kendric Reed

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A corrections deputy with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for malfeasance in office.

Kendric Reed, 21, made arrangements with an inmate to bring illegal contraband into the jail in exchange for money.  Investigators said in a press release that the arrest is part of what has been a lengthy investigation involving contraband in the jail.

Reed was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of criminal conspiracy and malfeasance in office.  No bond has been set at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

65°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Some passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories