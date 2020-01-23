Iberia Parish corrections deputy arrested for contraband conspiracy

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A corrections deputy with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for malfeasance in office.

Kendric Reed, 21, made arrangements with an inmate to bring illegal contraband into the jail in exchange for money. Investigators said in a press release that the arrest is part of what has been a lengthy investigation involving contraband in the jail.

Reed was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of criminal conspiracy and malfeasance in office. No bond has been set at this time.