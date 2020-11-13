Iberia Parish coroner says Quawan “Bobby” Charles likely died from drowning

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office said 15-year-old Quawan “Bobby” Charles likely drowned to death.

According to the preliminary autopsy report, lacerations to the St. Mary Parish teen’s face, which were evident in graphic photos shared on social media, were caused after Charles had died.

Charles’ death has gained national attention as civil rights groups call for a transparent investigation into the case. His body was in a sugar cane field in Iberia Parish on Nov. 3. Charles was last seen on Oct 30. Local law enforcement agencies have been criticized for what the teen’s family said is slow in their investigation.

No official arrests have been made as of Nov. 13.