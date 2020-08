IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Iberia Parish deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on East Main Street.

Both suspects, described by witnesses as men with gray t-shirts wrapped around their heads, stole an undetermined amount of cash, cigarettes and cigars.

One shot was fired by one of the suspects, however no one was injured.

The suspects got away in a black Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.