Iberia Parish bars open this weekend for the first time in months

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish bars are open for the first time this weekend in months.

“I’m feeling great. It’s a Friday afternoon, and people are already out here. The last two days have been great,” Ty Boudoin, owner of Quarter Tavern bar in New Iberia, said.

Quarter Tavern has been closed for seven months, but they were finally able to re-open Wednesday when the parish infection rate dropped below five percent.

“We prepared for it, and as soon as the parish president gave the word, we opened up. Within five minutes, we had five people sitting at tables and drinking,” Boudoin said.

Boudoin has been fighting Governor John Bel Edwards in federal court, pushing for an injunction to open. He says now he’s grateful the state was able to come to a solution for bar owners.

“Now we can have bands just like restaurants have been doing. Me and my wife have been going to them, same bands as over here, listening to them, but we couldn’t do it over here. We have bands tomorrow night and Sunday, so now I’m satisfied. We’re on the same playing field as a restaurant, and that’s all I wanted from day one,” he told News Ten.

He says there’s still restrictions, but they’re able to live with them if it means staying open.

“It has to be restaurant style. They have to be sitting at a table. No standing or hanging around. When you go to the bathroom, you have to come back and sit down. You can’t go to the bar and drink. The girls have to come wait on you. The girls have to wear the masks. It’s up to the customers if they want to wear the masks or not,” Boudoin said.