Iberia Medical Center to offer COVID-19 screening Tuesday at Parish Courthouse

Iberia Parish Courthouse

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Medical Center announced it will hold a COVID-19 public screening in the parking lot of the Iberia Parish Courthouse on Tuesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Only those who are experiencing symptoms should attend. Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath and a temperature above 100.4. If you are unsure if you should attend the screening, you can call 311 (or 534-TEST) to find out.

Attendees should not take ibuprofen or Advil the morning of the screening, according to physicians. Attendees should also bring a photo ID and their current insurance card.

