LAFAYETTE,La.(KLFY)-Today, Northside Lafayette leaders and organizations are coming together to promote positive leadership skills in the area.

The “I love the Northside” program will launch at 12 p.m. on Feb. 1 and is dedicated to training leaders to help bring a positive image to the area. Attendees will hear positive success stories of the youth, elderly, businesses, civil rights organizations and social groups in the Northside of town.

The event will be held at 1400 N. University avenue at the June Andrus services, Knights of Peter Claver hall and Benoit gallery complex.

Free “I love the Northside” T-shirts and signs will be given out while supplies last, and can also be purchased here.

For more information about the program, email Lead.louisiana@gmail.com or call (337)-501-7617