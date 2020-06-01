‘I have the heart to forgive whoever did this to my baby.’ Mother of Lafayette shooting victim pleads for killer to come forward

If anyone has any information or can offer any assistance, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette police detectives are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting in the 500 block of Joan Street Saturday night.

The victim’s mother wants answers.

“I can’t do it anymore. I’m just asking anybody who knows anything to please step forward,” the victim’s mother,” Amy Senegal said.



Senegal described her son, Telvis Benjamin, 26, as a humble and good person.

Senegal said Telvis didn’t deserve his fate. No one does, she said.

“This child loved everybody,” she said. “Everybody loved Telvis. Telvis was just an ordinary kid. He was a child, a son, and a father. He just lost his brother on April 3. Come on y’all, I lost two kids.”



Senegal is pleading for anyone to step forward with information that could help find the person who took Telvis’ life.

The Lafayette Police Department says the suspect fled the scene before responding officers arrived at the scene.

“You don’t have to come to me. You can call the 232-TIPS line. You can call the detective. You can go to anybody,” Senegal said.

“I have a heart of gold. I have the heart to forgive whoever did this to my baby. Please, I’m asking you,” she pleaded. “Look at my family. My family lost somebody. They lost a father. You kids have to realize life is very precious.”