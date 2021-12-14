“I forgive you, you probably really needed it,” Teen boy compassionate toward person who stole from his charity

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — 13-year old Ben Vaussine says he learned the art of giving, kindness, and compassion from people in his family like his step-father, who demonstrates community service on a daily basis.

It wasn’t until recently he was tested to extend that same compassion to someone in need when others would’ve felt like they didn’t deserve it.

Ben’s Socks Boxes were initially created for a school project about two years ago. He was instructed to come up with a charity.

Vaussine said that at first, he had no idea what to do, but then he saw a news report about homeless people needing socks for the winter.

This sparked his idea to create a socks box, where empty boxes would be put outside of local stores and local businesses for people to donate socks.

“In December around Christmas time we hand those socks out for charities, so it’s like a Christmas present,” explained Vaussine

What started as a school project turned into a continuous effort to give back to the homeless. His goal this year is to collect over 2,000 pairs of socks.

He’s already at the halfway mark of meeting this year’s goal. However, there was a minor setback. Vaussine said two boxes of socks were recently stolen.

He said, “I choose to think they probably really needed the socks. You never know someone’s situation. Whenever you have a mindset like that, it doesn’t seem so bad.”

Vaussine said serving your community does not always have to be about money or material things. Being kind and showing compassion is enough, even to those who make mistakes.

“A lot of people may think that’s very bad,” Vaussine said. “I’d say you’re forgiven and I don’t mind that you stole them because you most likely needed them.”

Next year, he plans to collect more pairs of sox along with gloves and beanies.

His dream is to open up a non-profit organization where he would be able to provide clothes and nutrition to those in need.

All boxes will be collected this Friday, December 17th.

Visit Ben’s Sox Box Facebook page for more information.