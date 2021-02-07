‘I felt like I was a star’ Local front line hero enjoys her Super Bowl experience

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) It all came down to one game on the big stage.

The Chiefs versus the Buccaneers battling it out for the chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

We introduced to you to Cithy Charles, a front line hero from Ochsner Lafayette General who was chosen to represent the Ochsner family inside Raymond James Stadium.

Related Content Acadiana frontline worker surprised with Super Bowl tickets

“I think the community embraced it, followed protocol with mask wearing. There was a sense of we can get back to some of the things we have not been able to do”, adds Charles.

In a stadium full of stars, she says she embraced the opportunity given to her, to sit alongside other heroes, showing unity, that together we can get through anything.

“It brings us together. We are able to think about other things besides the pandemic.”

She adds as someone who continues her battle against the COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines, she says it was an honor to witness the Super Bowl use their platform to educate those of the battle our country still faces.

“Flyers were given out for people to be tested if needed. That was a great thing to see.”