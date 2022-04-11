ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) After a weekend shooting in Abbeville that injured one person, a local community activist is trying to stop gun violence in her community.

“Gun violence in Abbeville is just running a rampage. It’s too many killings. Lives being taken unnecessarily,” said Denise Boudreaux, founder of Mothers of Murdered Sons.

“It’s no apparent reason that we should have this much killing in such a small town as Abbeville.”

Denise Boudreaux remembers her son James Darby. She said two years ago on May 3 he died of gun violence. She said he was known by the name ‘Pig.’

“No reason, sitting in his car and not bothering anybody. But yet and still, it’s unsolved,” she said.

“I am still in the grief process. I can’t get past the grief. I can’t get past the hurt; I can’t get past the pain.”

She said gun violence happens in the area all the time.

“In the middle of the night and during the day, it doesn’t have a specific time. All it does is take our children and cause us a lifetime of heartache,” said Boudreaux.

She expressed no one knows her pain or shares her pain.

“Until you walked in my shoes, you don’t know what it is for a mother to have to lay her kid to rest at 29-years-old.”

“To look at his lifeless body where somebody has taken his life for no reason and no explanation is to be found.”

Since her son’s death, she has used her voice and organization to speak for others who lost a loved one to gun violence.

“I try and bring out mothers together for support of each other. Try to talk to some of the officials and get answers.”

Boudreaux says there needs to be a change within law enforcement.

“We lose our children, and we don’t hear from them after that. They don’t communicate with us; they don’t let us know what’s going on. We have to go and ask questions.”

She adds, some people in the community don’t trust law enforcement.

“The system is not broken its shattered. There have to be more laws. More so, they need to enforce the laws that we have now, and new laws need to be made to better serve the community.”