I-49, north and southbound, to shut down at 6 p.m. due to electrical wire hazard

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Interstate 49 will shut down at 6 p.m. Tuesday in both directions due to a utility pole and power lines that fell across the interstate resulting in low-hanging electrical wires.

According to State Police, motorist traveling northbound will be redirected to an alternate route at exit 7; those traveling southbound will be redirected at exit 11.

Public Information Officer Thomas Gossen said he expects the closure to last about 45 minutes as crews work to remove the pole and wires.

Gossen said crews would replace the pole on another day, when they can set up a safe work zone.