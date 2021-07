HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE: I-10 westbound at LA Hwy 415 has been reopened after being closed this morning due to an overturned tractor-trailer, according to Louisiana State Police.

ORIGINAL: I-10 westbound at LA Hwy 415 is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer on I-10 westbound at milepost 114 (Henderson Exit). Westbound traffic is being diverted to LA Hwy 415 northbound to US Hwy 190 westbound. Expect delays or choose alternate routes if traveling in the area.