I-10 traffic stop turns up over $58,000 in drugs for Lafayette Police

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A traffic stop on a vehicle on Interstate 10 turned up 291 grams of methamphetamine and 9 grams of marijuana, according to Lafayette Police.

The department’s Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) conducted the stop at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night (May 30) and then conducted a probable cause search. The street value of the drugs is around $58,380, according to Lafayette Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

“The TNT was put in place to combat illegal drug activity within the City of Lafayette,” stated a press release. “The team is made up of highly trained and exceptionally motivated investigators who specialize in reducing drug trafficking or any drug related crimes by enforcing the controlled substance laws of Louisiana. TNT investigators will continue the fight against illegal drug activity in the City of Lafayette to assure a safer environment.”