I-10 to see lane closures both directions in St. Martin and Iberville parishes Jan. 12-19

(KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced lane closures for Interstate 10 in the upcoming weeks.

Alternating lane and shoulder closures will happen in both eastbound and westbound lanes from Sunday, Jan. 12 at 8:30 p.m. to Sunday, Jan. 19 at 7 a.m., weather permitting.

The closures will happen from mile marker 117 to mile marker 136 (Ramah) in both St. Martin and Iberville parishes. Crews will be performing bridge joint and barrier rail repairs. All entrance and exit ramps will be open. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

DOTD officials said they appreciate drivers’ patience and they remind motorists to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

