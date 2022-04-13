GROSSE TETE, La. (KLFY) — I-10 Eastbound at milepost 139 (Grosse Tete) will close at 11 a.m. due to an overturned tanker that contains hazardous material.

Louisiana State Police said crews will be working to clear the scene and it’s anticipated to be a long recovery process. I-10 eastbound traffic will be diverted to I-49 northbound to US Hwy 190 eastbound.

Troopers are urging motorists to utilize an alternate route as crews work to clear the scene. Visit 511la.org to view traffic alerts and alternate routes.