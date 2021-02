LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – I-10 is closed in both directions from LA 347 (Henderson) to LA 3000 (Ramah) due to winter weather conditions until further notice.

Motorists on I-10 West are being diverted at LA 415 North to US 190 West. Motorist on I-10 East are being diverted at I-49 North to US 190 East.