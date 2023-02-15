YOUNGSVILLE, La.( KLFY)– Mardi Gras season is in full effect and nearly over. As the biggest weekend of the season approaches, Gerald Gruenig was live at Huya Craft Coffee to talk about what Mardi Gras means to their business.

Located at 1901 Chemin Metairie Rd., Huya is known for their toast bar and award-winning homemade pop tarts. Staff at Huya Craft Coffee says this is the biggest Mardi Gras weekend they have seen since opening. They expect streets to be blocked off all day and parade-goers to start lining up early.

The Youngsville Parade will start at 11 a.m. at the Youngsville Sports Complex. For a good spot, the earlier you arrive, the better.