Hurricane Laura’s destruction leaves St. Landry Parish man homeless

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- For 15 years, Karl Barry has called this place his home.

Early Thursday morning, Hurricane Laura came barreling through the region, leaving Karl to pick up the pieces of his house in Sunset.



“I’m so angry. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he told News 10.



As rain poured into his home, Karl Barry describes the devastating toll Hurricane Laura did to him home.



“I heard this loud whipping noise. It sounded like my roof,” Barry continues.

Karl says the only thing he has from his home are the clothes he was wearing the night the powerful storm hit.



“It destroyed everything. Family heirlooms and photos; everything that meant the world to me is gone,” he said.



Standing in what’s left of his home, Karl recalls what those personal belongings mean to him at a time like this.

But through it all, he says he is grateful to be alive.



“I had a stroke and lost a lot of memory,” Barry explained. “Those heirlooms and seeing those photos helped me remember. They are gone. It’s like wiping memories.”

A GoFundMe has been established to help Barry put his life back together. You can find it here.