Hurricane Laura debris removal guidelines for Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Mayor Tim Monceaux issued the following update on Hurricane Laura debris removal

The anticipated date for debris removal to begin is this Thursday or Friday (September 3rdor 4th). Debris must be stacked in three separate piles, as follows:

1) “Construction Debris” (building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, mattresses, plumbing)

2) “Vegetative Debris” (tree branches, leaves and logs)

3) “White Goods” (refrigerators, washer and dryers, freezers, air conditioners, stoves, water heaters and dishwashers).

It is very important that these items are separated in piles by the three types, construction, vegetative and white goods. If the items are combined in a pile it will NOT be picked up. Please visit https://www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2017-09/documents/debris-separation-epa.pdf

Debris must be placed on the city right of way by the morning of Thursday, September 3, 2020. The trucks will begin removing debris by area and will be in the City of Crowley for approximately 4 days. These contractors legally cannot pick up any debris on private property.

For additional information, contact Crowley City Hall at 337.783.0824.