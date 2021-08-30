Hurricane Ida increases strain on Acadiana housing market

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Louisiana residents seriously impacted by Hurricane Ida are already making calls for housing here in Southwest Louisiana.

Johanna Michot, a Lafayette property owner, has a handful of rental properties available in the Lafayette area.

Michot and her husband Andre are in the process of getting one of their rental properties ready for a displaced family now.

Before Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday afternoon the housing market here in Acadiana was already tough for those looking to buy or rent a home.

Billy Pritchrd, a local real estate agent here in the Hub City, says agents in the market are already on the housing hunt for clients displaced by the storm.

