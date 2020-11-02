Hurricane Eta Strengthens, Path Brings Major Impacts to Central America

Tropical Storm Eta formed over the weekend and is now a hurricane in the central Caribbean Sea. Eta becomes the 28th named storm of the season and that ties the record from 2005.

Eta will continue to strengthen before it makes landfall on Tuesday across Central America. This system is expected to weaken and meander around Central America for several days, which will cause significant flash flooding for several countries.

Unfortunately, models are suggesting that Eta will survive over land in the next 1 to 2 weeks. Eta could reappear in the western Caribbean Sea where organization and strengthening would happen. This disturbance has a low risk of reaching the Gulf of Mexico. There is too much uncertainty at this time to know whether it will reach the Gulf or not.

