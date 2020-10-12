Hurricane Delta leads to 400 lost blood donations, says Vitalant

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Vitalant says Hurricane Delta has led to blood drive cancellations and donations center closures, resulting in the loss of over 400 anticipated donations.

With some future blood drives canceled or postponed, Vitalant said that number is expected to rise, and they are urging donors to give blood as soon as they are able to. Lafayette’s donation center, located at 1503 Bertrand Drive, will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“With most of South Louisiana being affected by Hurricane Delta, Vitalant’s ability to collect life-saving blood donations has been impacted,” said Amanda Landers, Regional Director with Vitalant. “Blood donations are vital to the success of patient recoveries in our communities and can only come from generous blood donors. Please donate blood as soon as it is safe for you to do to replenish the blood supply.”

Donations of all blood types are needed right now, especially O-negative, said Vitalant in a press release. In an emergency, doctors reach for O-negative first when there’s no time to determine a patient’s blood type. As the universal blood type, O-negative can be transfused to all patients.

Please schedule your appointment to donate as soon as conditions are safe enough for you to travel at Vitalant.org or call 1-877-25-VITAL (258-4825).

In order to effectively uphold social distancing standards, appointments are strongly encouraged. Face coverings are required for all donors and staff. Please come to your donation with a face covering that covers both your nose and mouth.

All successful blood donations will be tested for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. For more information, please visit Vitalant.org/antibodytest. If you have recovered from COVID-19, are at least 28 days symptom-free and are interested in donating convalescent plasma, please visit Vitalant.org/covidfree.