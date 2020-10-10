Hurricane damage to SLEMCO’s network will cause delays in restoration; customers must report outages by phone

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) The servers that run the SmartHub system and outage system at SLEMCO were damaged during the storm, company officials announced early Saturday.

As crews will be moving out at daybreak Saturday to survey damage, check transmission lines and restore power to substation feeders, company officials have announced that they will need customers to call-in and report outages in your area.

“Call 1-888-275-3626 to report your outage. It will take awhile to get through, but that’s okay. We know which feeders are out and that is what we have to work on first,” the company said in a memo to KLFY.

SLEMCO says over 80k customers are out of power.

