LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)–The Louisiana Beta chapter of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity at ULL set up sign-up tables where students and faculty can get educational material about distracted driving, sign a pledge not to be distracted drivers themselves, and receive stickers and wrist bands to help remind them of the importance of staying alert behind the wheel.

All of these efforts go towards helping to commemorate a fellow fraternity member who was a student at Syracuse.

In 2016, Hunter Watson was killed in a car crash as a result of distracted driving. In response to his death, his family and other members of the community started Hunter’s fund to not only commemorate his legacy, but also encourage more awareness behind the wheel.

The fund helps young people with similar interests as Hunter: performing arts, music, computer science, and entrepreneurship.

Additional information on the program, and on the efforts of the Hunter B. Watson Memorial Fund, is available at the Memorial Fund website.