Hundreds still displaced and without homes from Hurricanes Laura and Delta

JENNINGS, La., (KLFY) – After a devastating hurricane season, hundreds of people are still displaced and without a home across Louisiana months later.

Many people have been living with family members, forced out of the state, or have been placed in temporary housing according to FEMA Media Relations Specialist Gerard Hammink and Lake Charles resident Rachel Sollay.

Sollay said she has seen how people have struggled first hand, while working with her friend Sarah O’Neal to raise donations for hurricane victims.

“One of our moving donations was a woman who was living in a tent in her yard. She lived in a tent for six weeks and was bathing in a kiddie pool,” Sollay and O’Neal said.

Hammink said if you’re struggling, to apply for temporary housing.

“If you’re staying with someone and that’s no longer working, that means your situation has changed, call the FEMA helpline, 800-621-3362,” Hammink said.

St. Martin, Vermillion, Acadia, St. Landry parishes are also included and eligible to be part of the direct housing program. Hammink said FEMA is reaching out to those impacted.

Sollay was also one of the many impacted by the hurricane. Her house was damaged beyond repaid she said.

The housing market has also been affected, Sollay said. She recently was looking to purchase a new home and said it has been incredibly difficult. “Everyone looking for homes right now, or even apartments, pickings are slim and it’s sad. People are having to stack up with family or even live out of state.”

“We really do have a long way to go, and that’s why we’re working every day to get more pads, trailers and mobile homes,” Hammink said.