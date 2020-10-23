Hundreds of voters who mailed in ballots are at risk of their votes not being counted

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Hundreds of people are at risk of their votes not being counted in this election because of a problem many people encountered when filling out their mail-in ballots.

The Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters is asking voters to be on the look-out for a letter you’ll receive if this happened to you.

“This is what I’m doing today. I’m sending out a letter to these voters who have something wrong with their mail ballot,” Charlene Meaux Menard with the Registrar of Voters said.

Dozens of boxes are filled to the top with letters the Registrar of Voters is sending out to people who need to fix their ballot.

“We notify them. We allow them to come in and fix it. They’re missing either their mother’s maiden name, their voter’s signature or a witness to their signature,” Menard said.

If you receive this letter, you must go to the Registrar of Voters Office to correct your ballot.

“They’re supposed to appear in person to fix it, and they have until November 2, at 4:30 p.m., the day before the election, for their mail ballot to count,” she told News 10.

If it’s not fixed before the deadline, then your vote will not count.

“If they don’t cure their ballot, it’ll be a rejected ballot by the parish Board of Election supervisors on November 3, and you will get a notification within three days after the election,” she said.