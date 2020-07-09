Hundreds of parishioners rally behind priest in Erath accused of homophobic, racist comments

ERATH, La. (KLFY) In response to a recent petition requesting the removal of Father Andre Metrejean of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church because of alleged homophobic and racist comments, there is now a counter petition intended to correct false statements against the priest.

Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Erath has been under some scrutiny by the community for the past few weeks.

A petition for his removal was generated after Father Metrejean posted a photo of the Mercedes Benz Superdome lit up with gay pride colors, disagreeing with their decision to support same sex relationships.

The petition also accused Father Metrejean of “expressing racist sentiments,” referring to a phone call held between a parishioner and the priest regarding COVID-19 protocols in the parish.

Since then a more recent petition has been posted in his defense.

It states “nothing said in the Facebook post or video was hateful and to acclaim other wise is an attack his (Father Metrejean) character.”

The petition also supports his explanation regarding the church’s beliefs about same sex relationships being rooted in love and not hate and encourages Christians to sign the petition in support.

Since being posted the petition has over 2k signatures.