Hundreds attend weekend mask, hand sanitizer giveaway in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Hundreds of people sat in their cars Saturday to pick up a couple of fabric masks and hand sanitizer being given out for free in Lafayette Saturday morning.

For two hours, State Representative Vincent Pierre and his team safely distributed the mask to those who lined up in a drive thru giveaway.

Pierre said he knows how important a mask is to reducing the spread of COVID-19.

“People have been very appreciative. People just can’t afford it or are unable to do it themselves, provide the mask for themselves, so we’re able to give it to them, and they’re just happy that we were able to do this today.”