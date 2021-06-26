Hundreds attend Lafayette’s first ever PRIDE event

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The first-ever pride event was held Saturday in Lafayette.

Hundreds of revelers gathered in the downtown area for the event which featured store fronts decorated in Pride colors to welcome all those in attendance.

Proclamation for Pride Month signed by four Lafayette City Council members

Local activists say they wanted to show support in their hometown and show younger generations they are accepted.

Earlier this month, four Lafayette City Council members joined together at Tuesday’s meeting and signed a proclamation declaring the month of June as Pride Month.

“Whereas June is celebrated as LGBTQ + Pride Month in cities across the nation in commemoration of the Stonewall Riots and the City of Lafayette should not be exempt with its diverse LGBTQ + community that includes people of all ethnicities, religions and professions who are worthy of acknowledgment and uplifting,” the proclamation read in part.