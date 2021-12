RAYNE,La. (KLFY)– News 10’s Sylvia Masters took a trip out to Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue in Rayne to feature the animals available for adoption or to foster.

Sylvia has fostered nine puppies from there.

Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue is located at 1321 Section Ave in Rayne.

For more information or if you’re interested in volunteering, donating, or adopting or fostering their animals, visit their website and their Facebook .