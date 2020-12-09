How to set up an online FEMA account

LAFAYETTE, La. (FEMA)- You can make it easier to communicate with FEMA by creating an online account. You can upload documents and check the status of your application from anywhere with an Internet connection.

First, if you have not registered with FEMA, you must either:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).

Visit disasterassistance.gov/

To receive a link to download the FEMA app:

Apple devices: text APPLE to 43362

Android devices: text ANDROID to 43362

Visit fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app .

You’ll need the following information to complete your registration:

Social Security number or the SSN of a minor child in the household who is a U.S. Citizen, Non-Citizen National or Qualified Alien;

Annual household income;

Contact Information (phone number, mailing address, email address, and the address of the damaged home);

Insurance Information (coverage, insurance company name, etc.); and

Bank account information. If you are eligible to receive financial assistance, the money can be deposited electronically in your account.

To create an online disaster-assistance account: Go to https://www.disasterassistance.gov/.

Select the Create Account button at the bottom of the page and follow instructions. You must first verify your identity:

1. Click Check Status on the Home page or from the Get Assistance menu.

2. Click Create Account.

3. Enter your date of birth and Social Security number.

4. Answer four security questions to prove who you are.

You have two chances to confirm your identity. If you fail the second time, you get a message that says, “Your answers do not match our records.” If that happens, click Home and go from step 1 above to try again.

Related Content Louisiana’s deadly Hurricane Laura among top 10 trending Google news searches in 2020

After your identity is verified, you may:

1. Create a user ID and password.

2. Enter an email address. This is the only way we can send you a PIN and you need that to access your account.

3. A temporary PIN will be sent to the email address you entered. You should receive it within 24 hours.

4. When you get your PIN, follow the instructions in the email to finish creating your account.

You can then upload your important documents in the Upload Center. This page takes you to the login if you are returning to add more documents: https://go.usa.gov/xUPX5.

You can choose to get your code from a text message, an email, or a voice phone call. FEMA pulls the phone number(s) and email address from information you provided with your FEMA registration.

For help to create or access your account, call the Internet Help Desk, which operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: 800-745-0243.

When you call the Help Desk, you need to provide the following:

Your FEMA Registration ID

Your Social Security Number or the SSN of a minor child in the household who is a U.S. Citizen, Non-citizen National or Qualified Alien;

The Help Desk cannot provide information or guidance about your FEMA application. You must contact the FEMA Helpline or visit a Disaster Recovery Center for application help.

If you need further information or assistance: Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. (TTY users can call 800-462-7585.) Helpline services are available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit fema.gov/disaster/4559. Or, for Hurricane Delta, visit fema.gov/disaster/4570. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.