How to download the KLFY Weather App
Tropical Satellites
Caribbean Satellite
West Atlantic Satellite
East Atlantic Satellite
Current Storms
Storm 1
Storm 2
Storm 3
Storm 4
The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.
It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.
If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.
If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.
Abbeville58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Crowley58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Opelousas58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Breaux Bridge58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
New Iberia60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter