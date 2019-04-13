How to download the KLFY Weather App

Live Now
The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone. 

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Overcast

Abbeville

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

New Iberia

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

