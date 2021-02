LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Acadiana Regional Coalition on homelessness and housing’s ‘freeze fund’ is getting a much needed boost from the Stuller Family Foundation who is generously matching donations up to $30k.

The ‘freeze fund’ will be used to house homeless people in hotels when the weather is freezing and the shelters are full.

Anyone wanting to donate can click the link below:

AcadianaRegionalCoalition